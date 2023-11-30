BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - One of the most talented college quarterbacks in the nation, and the leader of the LSU Tigers offense, has been named a finalist for multiple season awards.

On Thursday, news broke that the star quarterback, Jayden Daniels, was named as a finalist for one of the most prestigious awards a quarterback can earn, the Manning Award.

Earlier this week, Daniels was named a finalist for the Davey O’Brien, Maxwell, and Walter Camp Awards, as well.

Daniels has had a very noteworthy 2023 season. He's grabbed a total of 3,812 passing yards in ten games, averaging 11.7 yards per throw and 40 touchdowns. Along the way, the quarterback has broken some key records, including an FBS record when he picked up 606 total yards and five touchdowns.

On Saturday, Daniels led LSU on a nine-play, 60-yard touchdown drive, that began with a Logan Diggs 1-yard run and 7-0 lead.

But much of the hype around Daniels right now is ahead of the Heisman committee's vote for the winner of the most prestigious award in college football - the Heisman Trophy.

Right now, most reports indicate that Oregon quarterback Bo Nix holds a slight advantage over Daniels in that race. Some betting outlets, like BetMGM, have Nix as the favorite to win it (BetMGM has him at -185). Daniels is not far behind at +140.

Complicating matters for Daniels is the fact that his team won't be playing on championship weekend, while Nix will be. Daniels did all he could to carry his team despite some defensive struggles that cost the Tigers in key games.

Nix, meanwhile, will be taking on Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies this weekend. Penix is another name that has been mentioned in the Heisman race.

Daniels has been a dynamic force for the Tigers this year, and there are plenty of voices clamoring for him to win the Heisman.

