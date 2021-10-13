October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and LSU is doing its part to remind women and men to get their exams this month.

In addition to that, Tiger Stadium is lit up in the color pink tonight (October 13th) to honor all of those who have fought the deadly disease.

While things may not be going the way the Tigers would have hoped for on the field this season, this is way bigger than a game. Any game.

And for that, I applaud LSU and others for doing their part to recognize Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

By the way, let's leave out the ongoing coach debate here, and let's focus on reminding others about the importance of early detection when it comes to battling breast cancer.

I'll end with this, breast cancer does not just affect women, I saw a recent report on television that noted more and more men are now battling breast cancer.

Thus, let this photo be a simple reminder to do your part and get screened this month.

While some saw the opportunity to question the performance of the Tigers in 2021, others see the bigger picture.