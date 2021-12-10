LSU Wide Receiver Jack Bech ESPN Lafayette Interview (Video)

If you can say anything about LSU's offense in the 2021-2022 season, it is that Jack Bech is that dude!

Lafayette's own and former STM Cougar Jack Bech represented the 337 so well in his freshman season. With one game left to go Jack averaged 489 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 fumbles, and averaged 11.4 yards per catch. The kid is a beast. And I was blessed to have him on my podcast and my radio show Rise & Grind. We discussed everything from what was it like being a freshman for LSU, his thoughts on Brian Kelly, his favorite music artists, and much more. Here is the video from my conversation with Jack if you missed him on Rise & Grind!