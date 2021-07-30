LSU’s Cam Thomas Drafted by Brooklyn Nets With 27th Overall Pick

Former LSU basketball star Cam Thomas is now a professional as the 19-year-old was selected 27th overall by the Brooklyn Nets in last night's NBA Draft.

Thomas only played one season in Baton Rouge, but it was quite productive. The freshman averaged 23 points a game, starting all 29 games he played in. Only two players in LSU history have averaged more as freshmen -- Chris Jackson and Bob Pettit.

Following the 2020-21 season, Thomas was named First Team All-SEC.

Thomas reportedly worked out for the Nets and interviewed with them a week ago.

He had this to say about being selected by Brooklyn:

Brooklyn made a really good choice picking me... all our personalities connected. And with me watching them so much this year, with James Harden being my favorite player, me watching Kyrie [Irving], how skilled he is, and [Kevin Durant], I feel like with me coming in and learning from those guys, scoring the ball-wise, it’s a match made in heaven.