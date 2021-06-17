LUS Power Outage Affecting over 3,500 in Lafayette

If you get aggravated when you have to reset the clock on your microwave, then you might want to read this: LUS is reporting a power outage that is affecting over 3,500 households.

According to the LUS website, the outage area is approximately from E. Broussard Road to Ambassador Caffery Parkway and from Verot School Road to the Vermilion River. No reason was given as to what happened or how long customers will be without power.

Lafayette Utilities Systems officials are asking that you please keep a safe distance from the crews while they are working to restore power.

In another area of Lafayette, there is a planned power outage that is affecting a few customers. That planned power outage is just off of Johnston in the Oakview Boulevard area. This power outage is part of electrical maintenance that LUS is completing this morning.

If there are any questions or issues, please call LUS at 337-291-5700.

