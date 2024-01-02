Mail Carrier’s Actions Lead to Person Escaping Fire at Lafayette Home

Mail Carrier&#8217;s Actions Lead to Person Escaping Fire at Lafayette Home

Fire, photo by Lafayette Fire Department

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - An occupant sleeping while a fire began burning up a Lafayette house and a vehicle is fortunate to escape uninjured after a mail carrier delivering mail took action.

Lafayette Fire Department PIO Alton Trahan says firefighters received the 911 call shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 29th. That call was made by the mail carrier who noticed the fire in the 100 block of Radcliffe Drive. In addition to calling 911, the mail carrier alerted neighbors who were then able to wake up the occupant inside the home. When firefighters arrived, the carport and a vehicle were on fire and it was quickly progressing to the main structure. It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes before getting it under control.

Fire, photo by Lafayette Fire Department
Fortunately, the occupant was able to escape uninjured.

Fire officials say an improperly discarded cigarette may have caused the fire, which originated under the carport. It was ruled an accident.

The home and vehicle sustained major damage.

