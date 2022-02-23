There is a major crash at South College and Johnston Street that involves two 18-wheeler trucks and a couple of vehicles.

Lafayette Police Department Spokeswoman Robin Green tells KPEL that no injuries have been reported. Officers are at the scene to continue trying to figure out what happened and how the crash occurred.

Green says you can't cross over from Bertrand to South College right now, and you can't use Johbston Street in the northbound direction until the crash is cleared up.

We do not know what caused the crash, but we are letting people know it's difficult to negotiate this intersection due to the crash.

