UPDATE: Driver Identified in Fatal Traffic Crash on Johnston Street in Lafayette

On Tuesday (Dec. 26), at approximately 12:23 PM, the Lafayette Police Department was called to the scene of a severe one-vehicle accident that occurred in between the 2800 and 2900 blocks of Johnston Street in Lafayette near South College. The crash led to the unfortunate death of the driver involved.

According to initial reports, the vehicle, now identified as belonging to Gerald L. Landry Jr., aged 59, from Youngsville, Louisiana, entered the parking lot of 2901 Johnston Street in front of Regions Bank, where it collided with multiple curbs and trees before coming to a halt at the southern end of the bank's parking area.

Upon the arrival of patrol officers, Landry was found unresponsive. He was immediately rushed to Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center by Acadian Ambulance. Despite the prompt medical attention, Landry was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

As we send our condolences to the family and loved ones of Gerald L. Landry Jr., the Lafayette Police Department continues their investigation into the crash. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses and additional details are made available.

