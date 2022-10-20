Making a Change: Lafayette Consolidated Government Picks New Garbage and Recycling Provider

A local company has been selected to become the new garbage and recycling provider for the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish.

Five waste service providers submitted proposals earlier this year to replace Republic Services. For the first time in 15 years, Lafayette Consolidated Government utilized this public bid process to pick a new waste service provider - Acadiana Waste Services (AWS).

What Can City And Unincorporated Parish Residents Expect?

Primary changes customers will see under the new contract are:

Recycling Carts must be requested

Recycling and garbage carts will be two different colors

Bulky items will be collected every week instead of just one week each month

Tires will be collected curbside on bulky day

Monthly Cost for City Residents: $28.68 per month

Monthly Cost for Unincorporated Parish Residents: $29.67 per month

What Will Be Required Of Acadiana Waste Services?

According to the contract information provided by LCG, these are the terms that AWS is required to abide by:

All new trucks will be provided by AWS for doing the job in Lafayette.

There will be expanded penalties if service or operation is poor, including leaking onto roads.

AWS will also participate in keeping streets free of waste during Mardi Gras parades by providing at least 750 garbage carts for collection during the festivities.

AWS will operate a future solid waste drop-off center.

About Acadiana Waste Services, LLC

AWS was founded in 2012 and is a locally owned and operated full-service solid waste management company that provides residential, commercial, and roll-off solid waste collection services. AWS has grown to servicing over 2,500 commercial containers and over 15,600 residential homes. Their service area includes seven parishes in the Acadiana region, the Alexandria area, and the Beaumont, Texas, area.

What's Next In The Process?

There will be a joint ordinance introduced at an upcoming City and Parish Council Meeting to authorize Mayor-President Josh Guillory's signing of the contract with AWS. In LCG's press release announcement, Councilmembers Pat Lewis and Bryan Tabor were recognized for their participation in the RFP Scoring Committee.

For those interested in reviewing the documents related to the Request for Proposals, please visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/public-works/environmental-quality.

Republic Services will continue to provide waste collection services through the reminder of their contract term of October 31, 2023.

