Mamou, LA (KPEL News) - A Mamou, Louisiana, man was killed Monday night when his motorcycle ran off the road and into a ditch in Evangeline Parish.

Louisiana State Police say 64-year-old Russell John Armond, Sr., was driving his 2001 Honda Shadow motorcycle west along LA Hwy 104 near Mamou. He left the roadway, hit a ditch, and was thrown from the bike.

Officials say Armond was wearing a helmet when he crashed, but his injuries were fatal. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner's Office. As with any fatal crash, toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis.

Troopers urge motorcyclists to take extra precautions while riding and ensure they are adequately prepared and trained for all riding and road conditions. Certified training programs are available to educate riders about safe practices, including the proper clothing and helmets. Classes teach skills to reduce the likelihood of being in a crash and the chance of injury if they are involved in a collision.

Motorcycle riders can find more information on helmet guidelines and rider safety courses by visiting www.LSP.ORG/motorcycle.html