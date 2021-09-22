22-year-old Evan Fontenot of Opelousas now sits in the St. Landry Parish Jail accused of using a handgun to take his ex-girlfriend and her baby on a terrifying ride that could have ended terribly.

According to a press release from the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, as Fontenot was supposed to be driving the victims back to their home as part of a supervised juvenile visitation agreement between the two adults he allegedly continued driving past his ex-girlfriend's home and demanded her cell phone once they arrived at a home belonging to a relative of Fontenot. It took him allegedly threatening to beat her for him to get her phone from her.

Fontenot then allegedly got out of the vehicle, demanded his ex to get out at gunpoint, then locked the child - who is under 1-year-old - inside the vehicle while the engine was still running with the keys in the ignition.

mugshot via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Fontenot then allegedly pushed the female into the house, threatened to kick her once inside, and swung a broken broom handle. Then, while she was on the sofa, Fontenot allegedly crouched in front of her while holding the handgun and said that "he was sorry it had to end this way," then laughed hysterically and left the home with her.

As the two came back to the vehicle, the child was crying and Fontenot - realizing he locked the baby inside - used a rubber mallet to break the driver's side window. He then drove the two victims to Opelousas and called a relative to pick him up. He did not give her the cell phone back so that she could not call anyone. The victim told deputies she was able to get her cell phone back after meeting with a relative of Fontenot's, who was able to return it to her.

After deputies contacted Fontenot, he refused to speak with them about the incident and was eventually brought in on the following charges:

Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment

Domestic abuse aggravated assault with child endangerment

Interfering with emergency communication

Second degree kidnapping

