31-year-old Randy Rayshun Heathmon and his uncle, 65-year-old Wesley Lee Williams, have been arrested following a shooting reported on US Highway 167 just north of Abbeville on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office, a victim was shot at but not struck.

The uncle has been charged with one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder. The nephew has been charged with one count of Principle to Attempted Second Degree Murder.

The two men from Abbeville now sit in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation continues.