Man Arrested After Sunday Shooting Near Maurice Takes Life

A local man has been charged with Second Degree Murder after deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office say he shot someone early Sunday morning near Maurice.

Authorities were called out to Victoria Drive near Maurice and found the victim suffering from being shot. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Victoria Drive is located off Derek Road, which is located off US 167.

36-year-old Paul Joseph Pilette from Victoria Drive was identified and arrested on the murder charge. He now sits in the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.

This investigation continues.