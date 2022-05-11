Man Arrested Following Overnight Fatal Shooting in New Iberia

A 24-year-old man is pronounced dead after New Iberia Police say they found him suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence.

In a press release, officers say they responded to the area of Providence Street and Ambassador W. LeMelle Drive between midnight and 1:00 AM on Wednesday. Turns out, the victim was shot in the 700 block of Providence.

Officers processed the crime scene, spoke to witnesses, and quickly identified 33-year-old Tramane Lewis as a suspect and he turned himself in later in the morning.

Lewis has been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

First Degree Murder

Attempted First Degree Murder

Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone

Illegal Use of Weapons

Illegal Carrying of Weapons

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

