Man Arrested Following Overnight Fatal Shooting in New Iberia
A 24-year-old man is pronounced dead after New Iberia Police say they found him suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence.
In a press release, officers say they responded to the area of Providence Street and Ambassador W. LeMelle Drive between midnight and 1:00 AM on Wednesday. Turns out, the victim was shot in the 700 block of Providence.
Officers processed the crime scene, spoke to witnesses, and quickly identified 33-year-old Tramane Lewis as a suspect and he turned himself in later in the morning.
Lewis has been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:
- First Degree Murder
- Attempted First Degree Murder
- Possession of a Firearm in a Firearm Free Zone
- Illegal Use of Weapons
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons
- Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property