On Sunday, September 19, surveillance video at a local business in Bayou Vista showed a man allegedly crashing a dark-colored Jeep into a parked vehicle, getting out to look at the damage, then leaving the scene in the Jeep and deputies with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office need your help trying to find him.

If you recognize this man, please contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office by sending a message on the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page or by sending them a crime tip through www.stmaryso.com.

And, if you are the man in this photo, contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office so this matter can be cleared up.

Who Was Arrested in St. Mary Parish Over the Weekend?

You will notice in the arrest report released by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office that deputies are working hard to clean up the drug problem in Morgan City.

Jeremy Earl Gamble, Jr., 23, Bayou Lourse, LA, was arrested on September 17, 2021, at 5:31 pm on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of a schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while license is suspended/revoked/canceled, and improper turn and/or failure to give required signal. Bail was set at $8,250.

Roger Douglas Gibbs, 57, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on September 17, 2021, at 8:51 pm for domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

Photo courtesy of niu-niu-5HzOtV-FSlw-unsplash

Erinaldo Banegas, 34, Amelia, LA, was arrested on September 18, 2021, at 1:58 am for driving while intoxicated, driver must be licensed, and improper lane usage. Banegas was released on a $3,000 bond.

Danny Pepper, 52, Raceland, LA, was arrested on September 18, 2021, at 4:49 am for driving while intoxicated and speeding. Banegas was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Nelson Lacoste, Jr., 44, Berwick, LA, was arrested on September 19, 2021, at 5:56 am on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of theft of goods, entry on or remaining in places after being forbidden, and simple criminal damage to property. Lacoste was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Handcuffs, iStock

Shannon Terrell Bell, 51, Houma, LA, was arrested on September 19, 2021, at 10:42 pm for turning movements and required signals, failure to dim headlights, open container, and driving while intoxicated. Bell was released on a $6,000 bond.

Travis Paul Colbert, 42, Charenton, LA, was arrested on September 19, 2021, at 11:24 pm for possession of marijuana. Colbert was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Deandre Demond Conley, 30, Franklin, LA, was arrested on September 20, 2021, at 12:20 pm for possession of marijuana and improper lane usage. Conley was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

NARCOTICS SECTION

Abram Granger, 22, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on September 17, 2021, at 5:02 pm on two warrants for failure to appear on the the charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Bail has been set at $50,000.

Rakesha Granger, 44, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on September 17, 2021, at 4:47 pm for general speed law and possession of schedule I THC oil. Granger was released on a summons to appear on December 1, 2021.

Mandi Nicole Hatfield, 34, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on September 17, 2021, at 6:17 pm on a warrant for sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail has been set.

photo from Digital Vision via ThinkStock

Gary James Johnson, 47, Morgan City, LA, was arrested on September 17, 2021, at 6:17 pm on three warrants for failure to appear on the following charges:

· Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

· Distribution of heroin

· Possession of methamphetamine (2 counts)

· Possession of drug paraphernalia

· Parole violation

No bail has been set.

