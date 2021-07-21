UPDATE (July 21, 2021): 26-year-old Edward Dontreal Nickson of Rayne has been arrested booked into the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Jail for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of Jonathan Dixon over the weekend at King City Grocery Store. Rayne Police say "more arrests are imminent" as the investigation continues.

____________________________________________________

Original Story (July 19, 2021): 22-year-old Jonathan Dixon of Rayne was found dead over the weekend at King City Grocery Store in the 200 block of West Jeff Davis Avenue and Rayne Police need your help trying to figure out who shot him.

According to the Rayne Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to multiple shots just before midnight to find Dixon dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Multiple arrests are expected as police investigate this homicide case.

Rayne Police Looking For Teenage Boy Who Left Home

It's been one week since 15-year-old Jeremiah Griffith left home without permission and Rayne Police need your help trying to find the boy.

Description

Height: 6'3"

Features: Brown Eyes and Black Hair

Last Seen Wearing: White Shirt, Black Jeans and Shoes; Possibly carrying black book sack displaying yellow smiley faces

Jeremiah Griffith, photo from Rayne Police Department

If you know anything about where Jeremiah Griffith may be, call the Rayne Police Department at (337) 334-4215.

