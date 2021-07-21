Rayne Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Area Grocery Store (UPDATED)
UPDATE (July 21, 2021): 26-year-old Edward Dontreal Nickson of Rayne has been arrested booked into the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Jail for his alleged role in the fatal shooting of Jonathan Dixon over the weekend at King City Grocery Store. Rayne Police say "more arrests are imminent" as the investigation continues.
Original Story (July 19, 2021): 22-year-old Jonathan Dixon of Rayne was found dead over the weekend at King City Grocery Store in the 200 block of West Jeff Davis Avenue and Rayne Police need your help trying to figure out who shot him.
According to the Rayne Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to multiple shots just before midnight to find Dixon dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Multiple arrests are expected as police investigate this homicide case.
Rayne Police Looking For Teenage Boy Who Left Home
It's been one week since 15-year-old Jeremiah Griffith left home without permission and Rayne Police need your help trying to find the boy.
Description
Height: 6'3"
Features: Brown Eyes and Black Hair
Last Seen Wearing: White Shirt, Black Jeans and Shoes; Possibly carrying black book sack displaying yellow smiley faces
If you know anything about where Jeremiah Griffith may be, call the Rayne Police Department at (337) 334-4215.