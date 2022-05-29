UPDATED STORY (May 29, 2022): We now know the name of the victim in an early morning homicide being worked by deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.

Spokesperson Major Ginny Higgins says 37-year-old Brady Paul Mayeaux of Houston, Texas was shot and found in the back seat of a vehicle after the call came in around 5:18 a.m. Saturday to go to a business in the 1100 block of Evangeline Thruway.

Investigators say Mayeaux was traveling with three other people in the vehicle on Smede Highway near the intersection of Petroleum Parkway when an unknown person in a passing vehicle opened fire and shot at them, hitting Mayeaux.

The driver of the vehicle that was shot at then drove to the business on the Evangeline Thruway and called 911.

No one else in the vehicle was reported injured.

All investigators know so far about the suspect vehicle is that it was described as a dark-colored sedan that got away in an unknown direction.

If you have any information about the case, especially the identity of the shooter or the suspect vehicle, contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071. Or you can report it via St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the free P3 Tips App. All calls remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

ORIGINAL STORY (May 28, 2022): What is being classified as a homicide has St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies trying to figure out who carried out the killing.

According to a press release from their office, deputies responding to a 911 call around 5:00 a.m. Saturday morning found a male passenger dead in a vehicle near the Evangeline Thruway. He was shot once.

Identification of the victim will be released pending notification of kin.

KPEL News reached out to St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Major Ginny Higgins. She says the man was found dead in a vehicle parked near the Evangeline Thruway. Higgins says more information will be released as investigators continue to find out more about the case.

