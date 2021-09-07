A man in Ft. Myers planted a banana tree in a pothole to warn drivers of the road hazard.

We have seen folks do likewise in New Orleans when the city does not immediately address a hazard, but a banana tree?

The man who planted the tree said he do so to warn drivers after he saw a vehicle sink into the hole while the road was flooded.

As you can see below, the hole was massive and the man who planted the tree said that he did not want anyone to injure themself and damage their vehicle.

I applaud the man for doing this and hope it saves someone from damaging their vehicle. Believe me, if you've ever hit a huge pothole you know what kind of damage you can do to your vehicle.

Now, let's see if the city gets the message left by this man.