This is a case of someone deciding they didn't want to comply with a judge's order.

Imagine this, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office says they are now searching for 24-year-old Tiequin Allen after his appearance in court.

Allen decided he did not like the thought of being taken into custody, so when the court ordered him to be detained, he just took off running. Officials are still searching for this man.

Tiequin Allen Photo courtesy of Iberia Sheriff's Office loading...

According to Sheriff's Office officials the man was in court because he failed to appear on a prior warrant for Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

What Do You Do If You See Allen?

Officials with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office are asking anyone who sees this man to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711.

You can also call the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306. Another way to contact officials is by using the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Department App.