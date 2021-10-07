Man Shot During Cruisin’ the Coast Parade

Biloxi police are investigating a shooting that happened during a convoy associated with the Cruisin' the Coast event.

According to witness reports on social media, that shooting happened while a crowd gathered to watch vehicles taking part in the three-day motorcade parade down U. S. 90. Witnesses say a person jumped out of a car and began shooting at someone in another car.

According to a report by the Biloxi Sun Herald, nurses and other spectators rushed to the aid of the wounded person. Jeff Welter, a New Orleans residents who was in Biloxi for the day, told the newspaper he was one of the people who helped nurses stabilize the victim.

“He was joking around quite a bit,” Welter said told the Sun Herald. “He had a good sense of humor about it all. You could tell he was in pain and shock.”

Biloxi police have said little about the incident. What we know comes from WLOX-TV reporter Tristin Ruppert.

No word yet on the victim's condition or if any suspects have been identified.

