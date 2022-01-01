Mask Mandate Returns To LSU Campus In Baton Rouge

Get our free mobile app

LSU in Baton Rouge will be bringing their COVID-19 era mask mandate back when classes resume on campus. A letter sent from LSU President William Tate revealed the change.

In the letter, Tate said:

"Masks will be required indoors and within 50 feet of building entrances/exits where congregating occurs. Masks will also be required at campus events and on campus buses. Cloth masks are acceptable but K-N95 and N95 masks offer the best protection to the wearer and are encouraged. Masks should completely cover the nose and mouth."

Interestingly, the school will be requiring masks outside of building as well, as long as you're within 50 feet. Also, based on the language, it would appear that masks will be required for men's and women's basketball games as well.

The distinction between regular masks, and more expensive masks could signal a shift to requiring only the higher priced masks.

It doesn't just end at masks. The letter also included details on some classes moving to distance learning to start the semester. The release stated:

"For the first two weeks of the semester, instructors whose courses are listed in the spring catalog as being delivered face-to-face may opt to deliver their courses in synchronous (real time) fully remote, hybrid, or completely face-to-face formats. At the end of the two-week period, if the community and campus COVID-19 positivity rates are below 10 percent, the campus will resume scheduled course delivery."

With test being extremely hard to find, and anecdotal evidence of price gouging with rapid tests, the school will still require students to find testing options before they can return to campus. The school's release stated:

"All students living in on-campus housing (residence halls, campus apartments and Greek Houses) will be required to show proof of a negative test taken within 5 days before returning to their residence hall, or proof of a positive test within the last 90 days."

Even with the changes to restrictions on campus, the release said that the school's calendar will remain unchanged at this time.

