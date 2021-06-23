Master P Wants to Be Next New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach

This might be the kind of thing that will make you say, "Uhhhh."

New Orleans native and rapper Master P wants to be employed by the New Orleans Pelicans -- as their next head coach.

"I think it's time," Master P said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "They gotta do something different."

Well, the team quickly decided to do something different after a disappointing 2020-21 season which saw the team finish 31-41 and miss the playoffs. The team fired Stan Van Gundy after only one season as head coach.

Then there are reports that star player Zion Williamson's family has been in his ear with their overall displeasure with the organization, potentially influencing him to want out of New Orleans sooner than later.

Back to Master P, whose real name is Percy Miller. He says he's confident that he can turn the Pelicans around.

“I played in the NBA, I done coached a lot of great players that are in the league. I done took my sons from being high school athletes to maybe they’ll be the next future big-time pro athletes.”

The likelihood of this all happening is slim to none. But you know what, at this point, what's the worst that could happen?