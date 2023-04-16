NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - Now that both 2022-2023 seasons for the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans are over, we can look ahead to next season.

That's certainly better than looking back after both teams recently finished disappointing seasons, the Pelicans falling in the NBA Playoffs play-in game and the Saints by not even making the playoffs despite competing in the worse division in the NFL. With that being said, there is a lot of optimism for each franchise moving forward.

Derek Carr screengrab via YouTube, New Orleans Saints loading...

For the Saints, one of those faces representing that optimism is new Quarterback Derek Carr, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders. A talented player with something to prove could be a very dangerous thing for the Saints as they look to make it back to the playoffs.

In the offseason last year, the New Orleans Saints on CBS Sports Facebook page decided to post an image that featured a crossover concept featuring the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers. And, I have to say, this Ted Hyman of Ted Hyman Images is a genius!

I loved the concept! I believe he did a great job of keeping both teams' colors represented in the image and married the two color schemes beautifully.

Now, there are definitely many crossover fans of the Saints and Pelicans as well! In the image below from the New Orleans Saints Fans Facebook page, you can see what a crossover concept featuring the two franchises could look like.

So, what do you think? In my opinion, the color schemes of the two franchises go together even better than the Saints-Tigers crossover concept.

