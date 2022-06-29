Any kid who grows up watching sports has their favorites.

When I was 7 years old, I would've loved the opportunity to play football with Dalton Hilliard.

Of course, in my mind, I dreamt of us teaming up to lead the Saints to the Super Bowl.

Dalton Hilliard Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images loading...

In reality, had I suited up in a football uniform and tried to play ball with professionals, I probably would've sustained lifelong injuries.

But in my mind, we would've been the ultimate NFL backfield.

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been working with New Orleans youth as of late.

Last week he was spotted at a public park playing basketball with kids in NOLA.

What we didn't see if any video of him playing with the kids.

Do you think he helped them out? Or dunked all over them?

Last month, Zion hosted "Zion City," an NBA-level youth basketball camp at the Dryades YMCA in New Orleans.

One camper/fan wanted to play Zion 1 on 1. Zion showed no mercy.

The funniest part of the video is Williamson pointing at other campers and telling them the same fate awaits any of them who want to play against him on the hardwood.

It looks like the young fan who was brave enough to get into the paint made the wise decision to not go too hard at Zion.

Williamson can physically take down some of the biggest players on the planet.

Williamson turns 22 next Wednesday (July 6th) and is expected to sign a max contract extension with the Pelicans, according to multiple reports.

