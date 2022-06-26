New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been working with New Orleans youth as of late.

Two weeks ago, he hosted "Zion City," an NBA-level youth basketball camp at the Dryades YMCA in New Orleans.

Today, photos are floating around social media of Zion hooping with kids at a public park in NOLA.

Williamson also dropped a commercial for his new shoe this week and looks absolutely shredded in the video.

After missing all of last season while rehabbing from foot surgery, and dealing with a few setbacks during the process, Williamson was cleared by the Pelicans medical staff to return to basketball activities without restrictions.

While he put on some weight when he wasn't able to play, it appears Zion has been in the gym, dropping lbs and looking shredded.

Williamson, who has one year left on his rookie deal, is eligible for a five-year, $186 million max rookie extension with the Pelicans.

Multiple reports suggest he expected to receive the offer from New Orleans and sign it this offseason.

Every NBA All-Star in New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans History

Players With Louisiana Ties Who Played in the 2022 NFC/AFC Championship Games

10 Highest Paid American Sportscasters