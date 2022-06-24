Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Reveals New ‘Voodoo’ Shoe with Special Dedication to New Orleans

While Zion Williamson spent the entirety of the last season rehabbing injuries with the Pelicans, his offseason activity has garnished the eyes of many. The basketball phenom is also showing his love for the city of New Orleans with a special dedication.

Instagram via @zionwilliamson Instagram via @zionwilliamson loading...

Zion Williamson has been showing a ridiculous amount of love for the city of New Orleans recently. Even though he is only a couple of years into his time in Louisiana, he seems to be working towards making 'The Boot' his home.

Just the other day, he took to a local park to hoop with some kids and looked to in pretty great shape while doing it.

With there being plenty of speculation that Williamson may soon be offered the max-contract extension worth $138 million over five-years, the Duke product has made it abundantly clear that he wants to remain a New Orleans Pelican.

But the more that Williamson does to involve himself in the city, the more I believe that Mrs. Gayle Benson will be ready to foot-the-bill to keep the big guy around for the long term.

Instagram via @zionwilliamson Instagram via @zionwilliamson loading...

Zion Williamson Reveals New 'Voodoo' Show With Special Dedication to New Orleans

Check out the kicks for yourself via @zionwilliamson on Instagram below.

See the full unboxing, originally shared to Williamson's Instagram story, re-shared by @pelicansnba below.

It's really cool to see an athlete with such star-potential embrace the city of New Orleans the way Zion Williamson has. When at his best - Williamson is much watch television and with the help of Brandon Ingram and Cj McCollum, the New Orleans Pelicans may be a force to be recon with for years to come.

Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images loading...

Let's hope that Williamson gets that max-contract he is looking for sooner rather than later.