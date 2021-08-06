getty images

The news, at least when you first heard it, was about two notches short of devastating. LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan had broken his arm and could be out for the entire season.

And then the news got worse.

Brennan. the Tigers starting quarterback from last season, the man who was supposed to lead the Purple and Gold back to the glory days of 2019, was out for the season. But like in so many news stories. there was more. It wasn't only the who, but the how.

From The Advocate:

"LSU quarterback Myles Brennan broke his left arm Sunday night as he prepared for a fishing trip in Grand Isle during his final week off before preseason practice.

An avid fisherman, Brennan was holding his equipment, and his flip-flop got caught on a loose board. Brennan tripped and fell on his left arm, unable to brace himself with his hands full."

And what was at first thought to be just a bad bruise turned out to be, on medical examination, a compound fracture to the humerus bone in the upper arm.

So, suddenly, spotlight on Max Johnson.

Johnson, the 20-year-old California native, who started the last two games of the 2020 season, was suddenly thrust into the position of being the only LSU signal caller with any experience.

So, besides leading Coach O's boys to a pair of Ws last season, what do Tigers fans know about the sophomore QB?

Well, if heredity counts for anything, Johnson is destined for success. He's the son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson and is the nephew of former Georgia and Miami head coach Mark Richt. His mother, Nikki, was a standout volleyball player for University of South Florida.

He was born in California (Irvine) , attended high school in Georgia and considers Athens his hometown. During a stellar prep career at Oconee HS Johnson threw for more than 5,000 yards and 47 TDs and in his senior year 30 TDs and only 5 interceptions.

Last season as a freshman, Max connected on 88-of-150 passes for 1,069 yards, 8 TDs and only one interception, adding another 119 on the ground and 2 TDs. He led LSU to back-to-back wins over the Florida and Ole Miss to wrap up the season and was named the SEC's Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in LSU’s 37-34 road win over Florida. In his second start against Ole Miss, he became one of only five Tigers' QBs to throw for 400 yards in a single game.

So, sophomore Johnson will begin the 2021 season in the same spot he ended last year...as LSU's starting quarterback.

Coach Ed Orgeron says that Johnson is a great quarterback and a potential champion. But then Coach O restates the obvious: He's got to perform. We've got to keep him healthy.

