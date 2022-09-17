McDonald’s, Burger King, & Wendy’s All Giving Away Free Burgers This Sunday

What's better than a hamburger? A CHEESEBURGER!

And what's better than a cheeseburger? A FREE CHEESEBURGER!

This Sunday, September 18th, is National Cheeseburger Day, and the "Big 3", McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's are all giving away free burgers to celebrate the day.

As we all know, things are tough right now, and for anyone to give anything away for free is a big deal, even if it's a small deal.

So, to be legal, the free burgers aren't actually free: you have to make a purchase through the restaurant's app. Then you get a "free" burger which, I think, is pretty cool, because you aren't paying for it!

Hundreds Of Wendy's Locations Have Run Out Of Hamburgers, Amid Meat Supply Chain Disruptions During Coronavirus Pandemic Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

We understand that after ordering something on Wendy's app, they will give you a free Single (this deal is good through Wednesday).

Burger King Opens First European WHOPPER Bar Photo by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images loading...

Burger King will give you a regular cheeseburger when you order something through their app, and this deal is good Saturday through Monday, encompassing Sunday, which is the actual National Cheeseburger Day.

And McDonald's is offering its Double Cheeseburger when you order at least $1's worth of anything on their app.

I reached out to Larry Miller to ask about their deal on National Cheeseburger Day, as he and his family own several McDonald's restaurants in Acadiana.

I asked why these deals were only available through the app, and he replied with the obvious:

Today, people are attached to their phones and, more and more, almost everything today is done through our phones. - Larry Miller, Miller Management

Miller explained that people of an older generation are used to and, quite frankly, more comfortable with, face-to-face interactions. The newer generation is just as comfortable using an app or the kiosk when ordering.

He says that McDonald's is still seeing growth in mobile order/pay (through the app). "Our customers are picking where they want to eat, ordering, paying, and even notifying restaurants of their arrival for pick-up, all through their phones," he said. "And more and more restaurants are accommodating those habits".

Apple Fans Await iPhone 7 Sean Gallup, Getty Images loading...

Miller was proud of the fact that McDonald's has come a long way in a short time adapting to the habits of the younger generation, and he feels that the success of their app is proof of that.

We haven't pushed the idea of the app, it's more like people are pulling us towards the app.- Larry Miller, Miller Management

He pointed out that some of the older generations complain about companies "forcing" their apps on them when, in reality, people are "pulling us towards the app".

I asked Miller what he was going to do to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day, and he said "our Double Cheeseburger really hits the spot!"

Miller said that McDonald's polled some of its customers to see which cheeseburger they wanted on National Cheeseburger Day, and their Double Cheeseburger was the winner.

Restaurant Chains Applebee's And IHOP To Close Over 100 Stores Getty Images loading...

The "Big 3" aren't the only ones offering freebies on National Cheeseburger Day. According to Chew Boom, restaurants from Applebees to Wayback Burgers are offering deals for the special day.

