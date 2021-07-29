McNeese to Require Masks on Campus This Fall

Call it "Mask-Neese State University."

The Lake Charles college will require students, faculty, and staff members to wear masks while on campus this fall. That's according to a bulletin posted to the university's website Thursday morning.

"Following recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) and the current guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), students, faculty and staff on campus for the Fall 2021 semester will be required to wear masks in classroom and labs regardless of vaccination status," the bulletin says. "We encourage you to seek reliable information. Current updates are available from the LDH and the CDC, including current CDC guidelines, updated travel notices for countries with community transmission."

In June, the University of Louisiana System board said masking would be optional for the universities under its umbrella. Each university reserves the right to mandate mask use by any or all of its faculty, staff, student body, and visitors.

For example, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette requires all non-vaccinated students, faculty, and staff to wear a mask while indoors unless they are alone. UL Lafayette also recommends vaccinated people wear masks indoors and that everyone wears a mask outdoors. Southeastern Louisiana University, UL Monroe, and other UL System schools have policies similar to UL Lafayette's.

Eight Things To Giveaway To Encourage Folks To Wear Mask