Meet Lynn Smith ‘The Deer Whisperer’ [Videos]

Lynn Smith has quickly become known as "The Deer Whisperer" after he and his wife have befriended 70 deer at their Austin, Tx home.

As you can see in the photo above, Lynn really is "The Deer Whisperer" if there ever was one.

In the videos posted to his YouTube channel The Deer Whisperer Lynn Smith, you'll see Smith surrounded by dozens of his newfound deer friends, feeding them right out of his hands.

Some of the deer trust him so much they go inside his house to say hello and grab a quick snack.

How the world did Smith and his wife get these deer to trust them so much?

Food is one big reason. The pandemic is the other.

Smith tells WGNTV.com that at the start of the pandemic, he and his wife canceled their gym memberships and started working out and running sprints up and down their driveway at their home in Austin, Tx.

The area where the Smiths live already has a pretty abundant deer population and seeing the couple running and working out every day, the deer got comfortable being around them.

Smith says the deer began getting a little closer each day, and then he started giving them food.

Now, they'll eat watermelon out of his hand.

Lynn Smith and his deer crew have become the latest viral sensation as well. Currently, Smith has almost 2.5 million followers on TikTok.

Oh, and Lynn Smith even has names for all of his deer friends. That's right...every one of them.

Smith says that when you get close enough to the deer, you can see differences in their faces, horns, and other tells.

Below are a few of Smith's videos posted on his YouTube channel, but you can also find him on TikTok HERE.