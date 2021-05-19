Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $515 Million

I got my ticket for the Mega Millions drawing for Tuesday night, but I didn't win. There was no big winner for this whopper of a jackpot which will now grow to $515 million for Friday night.

It is now #17 on the list of the largest lottery jackpots ever.

The Powerball jackpot is also on the rise. It is now at $201 million for the Wednesday night drawing.

These jackpots from the Mega Millions and Powerball are stirring up the nation as folks dream of winning it big.

Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from the multistate games: Powerball and Mega Millions:

1. $1.586 billion Powerball January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for this prize. These tickets were purchased in Tennessee, Florida, and California. Each had the option to take a lump sum of $327.8 million.

2. $1.537 billion Mega Millions October 2018. There was one winning ticket purchased in South Carolina. The ticket was sold at a KC Mart convenience store in the town of Simpsonville. This is the largest single-ticket jackpot in U.S. history.

3. $750 million Mega Millions, next drawing is Friday Jan 16. The cash option payout is $550 million.

4. $768.4 million, Powerball won by a single ticket in Wisconsin. Cash: $477 million.

5. $758 million, Powerball won August 24, 2018, by Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusets. She chose the lump sum payment of $480 million.

6. $687.8 million, Powerball won Oct. 27, 2018. There were two winning tickets. One in Iowa and another in New York.

7. $656 million, Mega Millions, won March 30, 2012, by three tickets, sold in Maryland, Illinois and Kansas. Cash: $471 million

8. $648 million, Mega Millions, won Dec. 17, 2013, in Georgia and California. Cash: $347.6 million.

9. $640 million Powerball, is up for grabs Saturday January 15. The cash option is $478 million.

10. $590.5 million, Powerball, won May 18, 2013, in Florida. Cash: $370.9 million.

11. $587.5 million, Powerball, won Nov. 28, 2012, by two tickets, sold in Missouri and Arizona. Cash: $384.7 million

12. $564 million, Powerball jackpot was won by one ticket in New Hampshire in the drawing on Saturday, January 6, 2018.

13. $559.7 million Powerball, A single ticket was sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack, NH. The winning ticket holder wants to remain anonymous.

14. $543 million Mega Millions. There was one winning ticket sold in California in the July 2018 drawing.

15. $536 million Mega Millions, a single ticket was sold in Indiana on July 8, 2016.

16. $530 million Mega Millions, one winning ticket was sold in California for the June 7, 2019 drawing.

17. $515 million Mega Millions, one ticket sold in Pennsylvania wins this big jackpot on Friday May 21, 2021.

18. $487 million Powerball, winning ticket was sold in New Hampshire on July 30, 2016.

19. $455 million, Powerball, winning ticket was sold in Pennsylvania on March 17, 2018.

20. $450 million, Mega Millions ticket was sold in Florida for the January 5th, 2018 drawing.

And just in case you don't realize how serious I take this, here's a meltdown I had when I didn't win.

