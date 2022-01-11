Megadeth and Lamb of God Bringing Tour to Cajundome on Friday, April 15

Metalheads, you've got a great show coming your way as Megadeth and Lamb of God are heading to the Cajundome in Lafayette on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Trivium and In Flames are also on the bill.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10:00 am at the Cajundome Box Office and LiveNation.com.

Megadeth has been one of America's premier heavy metal bands since forming in Los Angeles back in 1983.

The Dave Mustaine-led band released its debut album, Killing Is My Business...and Business Is Good! in 1985. All total, they'vre put out 15 studio albums (with a new one coming out in 2022) and have sold about 38 million units worldwide.

The band won a Grammy Award in 2017 in the Best Metal Performance for "Dystopia."

Lamb of God originally formed in 1994 as Burn the Priest but changed names in 1999.

Since their formation, Lamb of God has released 10 studio albums, one live album, one compilation album, three DVDs, two EPs, and 28 singles.

From 2008 to 2010 they toured as part of Metallica's "World Magnetic Tour" and later supported Slayer on their final world tour in 2018 and 2019.

This should be a great show and you know we'll try to get our grubby little hands on free tickets for you!