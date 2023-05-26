Memorial Day Ceremonies Being Held at Louisiana’s 5 Veterans Cemeteries

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting ceremonies across the state in recognition of Memorial Day and those who served the country.

On Monday, May 29, the department will be honoring the more than 8,800 veterans who are interred at the five state-run veterans cemeteries in Louisiana.

“On Memorial Day, we honor those who paid the ultimate price and gave their lives in the line of duty,” LDVA Secretary Joey Strickland, COL (USA Retired) said in a statement released by the LDVA. “We also honor the men and women who passed on after their service was complete. And, we cannot forget the families of our veterans as they too made sacrifices to support their loved ones.”

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) loading...

According to the department, the cemeteries’ Memorial Day ceremonies will "include words of remembrance, prayers and the playing of Taps. Representatives from veterans service organizations will lay wreaths during the ceremonies as well."

Memorial Day Celebrations Near Me:

Looking for the locations and speakers for each event? Check out the list below.

1. Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

3348 University Pkwy, Leesville, LA

Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

Speakers include: BG David Gardner, Commanding General, JRTC and Fort Polk.

2. Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

2413 Highway 425. Rayville, LA

Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

The speaker will be MSG Rudy Bourg.

3. Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

7970 Mike Clark Rd, Keithville, LA

Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

The speaker will be SGT Maurice L. Simmons.

4. Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

34888 Grantham College Dr, Slidell, LA

Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. (Suggested arrival time is 9:30 a.m.)

Speakers include: Four families of veterans interred at SELVC.

5. Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery

1610 Evangeline Rd, Jennings, LA

Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Speakers include: Lenor Cox, wife of Ted Cox Sr.; Jaquetta Fontenot, wife of Roy Fontenot; and EN3 Harry Ardoin, all three of whom have their spouses buried at the cemetery.