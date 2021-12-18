Michael Bolton Performing In Lake Charles Next Month
90s pop/soul sensation Michael Bolton will be performing in Lake Charles next month.
Micheal Bolton was born on February 26, 1953 in New Haven, Connecticut. He started recording at the age of 22 in 1975. Bolton actually started in the heavy rock and metal genres before moving over to the pop songs he is best known for. His band Blackjack included guitarist Bruce Kulick of KISS.
Get our free mobile app
Hear Micheal Bolton's Greatest Hits Of All Time:
- When A Man Loves A Woman
- How I'm I Supposed To Live Without You
- That's What Love Is All About
- Missing You Now
- And Many More!
Mike will take the Grand Event Center stage at the Golden Nugget on Friday, January 28 at 8:30pm.
To purchase your tickets, click here.
LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in
Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.