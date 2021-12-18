Michael Bolton Performing In Lake Charles Next Month

90s pop/soul sensation Michael Bolton will be performing in Lake Charles next month.

Samir Hussein

Micheal Bolton was born on February 26, 1953 in New Haven, Connecticut. He started recording at the age of 22 in 1975. Bolton actually started in the heavy rock and metal genres before moving over to the pop songs he is best known for. His band Blackjack included guitarist Bruce Kulick of KISS.

Get our free mobile app

Hear Micheal Bolton's Greatest Hits Of All Time:

When A Man Loves A Woman

How I'm I Supposed To Live Without You

That's What Love Is All About

Missing You Now

And Many More!

Mike will take the Grand Event Center stage at the Golden Nugget on Friday, January 28 at 8:30pm.

To purchase your tickets, click here.