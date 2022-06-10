Michael Thomas Doubtful For Saints Minicamp

The New Orleans Saints are looking to bounce back this upcoming season and make the NFL playoffs. Step 1 of that process just ended as the Saints finished OTAs and are gearing up for mini camp. Head Coach Dennis Allen gave an update on star wide receiver Michael Thomas to the media after Thursday's OTA.

Coach Allen stated that Michael Thomas is doubtful for minicamp.

Coach Allen also elaborated on Thomas stating:

"Im good with where Mike Thomas is, I would rather him be 100% healthy and out here but thats not where we are at. He is busting his tail to get himself ready to go. He is making significant progress and mentally hes in a great place. We will let that process play out and get him healthy. We have a long time to go before we play a game. Back to that huge jump thing, im not looking for a huge jump. We just want him to get better everyday."

Coach Allen believes that Thomas is doing all the right things in terms of his rehab. And we did see the post last week of Thomas running; however, running and being football ready are two different things. Thomas still has some ways to go before we see him in full contact.

The Saints will need their weapons ready for the upcoming season. Hopefully, Thomas can be ready for game 1 of the regular season.