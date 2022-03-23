U.S. Military Investigating Site of F-16 Fighter Jet Crash in Beauregard Parish
Reports say that an F-16 fighter jet crashed down in rural Beauregard Parish today, with the pilot of the aircraft ejecting himself before the jet hit the ground. The jet involved was reportedly a part of the Oklahoma National Guard.
According to reports, an Oklahoma National Guard pilot is safe after ejecting himself out of an F-16 before it crashed down into the woods. The crash occurred in Beauregard Parish, with Fort Polk personnel responding.
Reports add that the plane was believed to have taken off from a joint reserve base south of Houston, TX. The jet was a part of the 138th Fighter Wing of the Oklahoma National Guard out of Tulsa.
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office initially responded to the crash.
