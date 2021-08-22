The Viral Milk Crate Challenge is Currently the Hottest “Olympic” Sport on the Internet

If you've seen people walking on a staircase of milk crates in your news feed, you're not alone.

The 'Walking on Milk Crates Challenge' (aka #MilkCrateChallenge #CrateChallenge #HoodOlympics) refers to the latest social internet challenge where individuals attempt to successfully walk up and down a "staircase" of stacked milk crates without falling.

It's definitely harder than it looks, as the majority of the participants often fall, which makes for epic fail videos that have instantly gone viral. From what I've been able to gather, this all started this month, so the challenge (as we know it) is only a few weeks old.

It should be noted that the origin of milk crate-related viral videos goes back an entire decade in a clip on the JoyRiders Tv Bonus Footy YouTube page. Some folks are saying that the inspiration for this new challenge most certainly came from this video.

Fast forward to August 2021, and an entirely new set of videos are sweeping the interwebs and already we are seeing a few Milk Crate Challenge visuals that are standing out above the rest as the challenge continues to go viral. Here are a couple of the original videos that blew up, posted earlier this month on Facebook (August 13th and 14th respectively) by Kenneth Waddell and Jordan Browne.

Once others caught wind, the trend began to appear on other social platforms TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram.

As it spread, more and more people were trying (and failing) their hand at this hot new challenge. As far as where people are finding these abundances of milk crates, someone mentioned "behind Walmart" in the comments, but I wouldn't advise that at all.

I don't think I would even advise trying the challenge at this point as some of these fails have literally hurt to watch.

I mean, things have gotten SUPER creative.

While these are some of the best videos that have been shared, following the hashtags #MilkCrateChallenge will literally give you an endless supply of victories and fails (but mostly, fails).

It seems as if though people have begun to wise up and get spotters after watching numerous others get hurt by falling off of the crates.

We may have a winner because this one will be hard to top.

My best advice to you is to NOT try this at home (or anywhere for that matter) and just be entertained by those who were crazy enough to try it in the first place.