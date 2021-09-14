Minden Woman Threatens Infant With Sword

At 5:30am Tuesday (9/14/21) Minden Police Officers were dispatched to a terrifying scene. The call came from the South Middle Landing area in reference to a mentally ill mother threatening her infant child's life with a sword.

Officers arrived on the scene and to find the woman was holding the infant child and making verbal threats to kill the baby. There was a sword near enough to the woman to worry. Officers were able to think quickly, and remove the sword from threatening distance. After a lengthy negotiation, Minden Police were then able to talk the woman into releasing the child without incident or injury.

The child was placed in the care of a family member. The mentally ill woman was taken to the hospital for mental health treatment.