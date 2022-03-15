Study Reveals Almost All of us Have Nomophobia But Don’t Know It

As a member of the male gender what I am about to reveal to you does not make me proud. It does, however, make me honest. The reason men do not go to the doctor for regular visits and checkups is quite simple. We simply believe that if "we aren't aware of a problem then we don't have the problem". A lot of medical professionals would diagnose that as stubbornness or stupidity but apparently, when it comes to some maladies we are not alone.

Medical science is always finding new issues that interrupt the human condition. How do we know? Just watch morning network television. If the hosts of the show don't bring on a celebrity doctor to tell you about them all you have to do is watch the litany of prescription drug advertisements that flood the airwaves during morning primetime.

Now one of the ailments that you won't see a miracle cure advertised for is known as nomophobia. You can tell by the "phobia" part that it has something to do with fear. For a lot of us who have it, one researcher estimates it's 99.2% of us, the symptoms of nomophobia can be life-altering.

A person suffering from nomophobia might experience extreme anxiety and become agitated while engaged in social situations. The person who suffers from nomophobia may also have feelings of isolation or a feeling of disconnect from society too. The effects of nomophobia might also be a catalyst for individuals to act out in aggressive ways if the situation is not addressed.

By now, you've probably asked yourself, "What is nomophobia and how do I know if I have it"? So, the answer to "what is nomophobia can be found in the first seven letters of the word itself "nomopho". Say it like this No Mo Pho...all you need is an "n" and an"e" and you've figured out the malady that 99.2% of us suffer from has to something to do with not having our telephone in our hand. Get it? No Mo Pho?

Persons between the ages of 18 and 25 suffered the most when asked to do without their smartphones. That's because that's the demographic that spends the most time with their devices. Studies have shown that the dependency on those phones actually curtails interpersonal relationships among young people. In other words, they'd rather text than talk in person.

We all know someone who just isn't themselves when they are without their phone. They are jittery, they're confused, they just don't seem right and what they are experiencing is similar to a withdrawal of sorts often experienced by habitual drug users. So, it's a real thing and could require real treatment.

Mental Health professionals suggest that if you or someone you love appears to be showing signs of nomophobia that you gentle try to ween that person or yourself away from the screen in small doses. It should only take you a week or three to reduce your screen time and return to being a normal functioning member of society. Or at least you won't be as hung up on whether your phone is charged or not and when the next time you can look at it will be.