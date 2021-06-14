Miss Louisiana Pageant Returns in Person This Weekend

Showcasing our beautiful state is one of the things that we do best. Sometimes we forget that the activities we take for granted on an everyday basis are the very reasons that people travel from around the world to enjoy in Louisiana. And now that things are slowly but surely returning to "normal", it's good to see Louisiana is moving forward with one of our most historic events.

The 57th annual Miss Louisiana Pageant will once again be held in the city of Monroe, and the glittery competition will actually be presented in person this year, after going virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Festivities (which include the preliminary and finals presentations) will be at the Monroe Civic Center’s WL “Jack” Howard Theatre from Thursday, June 17 – Saturday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m. Officials with the city of Monroe, and Mayor Friday Ellis told KTVE/KARD, via BRProud.com "We are proud to partner with the Miss Louisiana Organization and invest in the success of the competition and its contestants.” The winner will go on to compete in the annual Miss America Pageant. According to Dewana Little, Executive Director of the Miss Louisiana Organization, a press conference will be held later today to introduce the 30 contestants who will be competing this year.

Over the weekend the Miss Louisiana Organization teen finals were held at the Monroe Civic Center Theater and were presided over by Miss Lousiana 2020 Courtney Hammond. A total of ten girls competed for the honor of representing the Bayou State. Later today the city of Monroe will also issue the organization a check for $25,000. Good luck to all our young ladies who will be representing our state!