Back in May, we told you the information about 16-year-old Tyler Vories, who ran away from his home in Rayne. Now, Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office officials need help finding Vories again as he has run away from his home in Basile.

The last time anyone had contact with Vories was on the night of Monday, June 21, and now officials are once again asking for the public's help in keeping an eye out for Vories.

Officers say that Vories is a black male who is about five feet, nine inches tall, and he weighs around 121 pounds.

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

As you can see from his pictures, the young man has a slight build. He has brown eyes, and his hair is black.

On that Monday night, Vories was seen wearing a gray outfit comprised of shorts and a shirt. He was said to be wearing black socks along with a pair of Nike slippers.

There are several places that Vories might currently be according to police:

Ville Platte

Mamou

Eunice

They are asking anyone in these areas to call them if they happen to find the young man. When he was last reported missing he was living at a residence in Rayne, but this time he left from a home in Basile.

Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

What Do You Do If You Think You Have Seen Tyler Vories?

Acadia Parish Sheriff's officials are hoping that someone will see him, and if you do, you are asked to call them at the Sheriff's Office. They can be reached 24/7 at 337-788-8772. If you can't remember that number at the time you think you see Vories, simply call 911. Any information you can give about where he is, what kind of clothing he might be wearing or what direction he might be going in is all helpful to authorities in their search for Vories.

