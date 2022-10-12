Missing Man’s Skeletal Remains Found in Iberia Parish

It has taken some time, but officials in Iberia and Acadia Parishes say they know what happened to a man who was reported missing last year.

The skeletal remains of a man they had been searching for were found in Iberia Parish.

According to Sergeant Daesha Hughes with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested in connection with the case. They were arrested in March of this year, but it wasn't until late last month that the remains of the man were finally found.

Brock Comeaux Photo Courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers loading...

Back in January of 2021, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office reported that 30-year-old Brock Comeaux was missing. They featured the case multiple times on Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers segments.

Hughes says the man's skeletal remains were found Friday, September 23 by a hunter in the area of Ella Estates Road in Iberia Parish.

Officials are not saying the circumstances surrounding the man's demise.

Two people were arrested earlier this year in March in connection with the case. Bond was set at a million dollars for 26-year-old Brody Lee Jeffers and 28-year-old John Evans Dupre for attempted second-degree murder.

Once the remains were found, officials asked for help from LSU FACES Laboratory to reconstruct what the man looked like so they could identify him. That's when officials say it became obvious the skeletal remains were those of Comeaux.

Now all of this information has been turned over to the 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office for prosecution.