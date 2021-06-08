Mississippi Man Found Dead After Meeting For ATV Sale Arranged On Facebook Marketplace

A Mississippi man was found shot to death after attempting a purchase an ATV through arrangements that were made on Facebook Marketplace. One suspect has been arrested in the case, while another is still being sought by authorities in Holmes County Mississippi.

See the report posted to Twitter by @wdsu below.

According to the above report, 26-year-old Kyle Craig of Ocean Springs, Mississippi was attempting to buy an ATV off of Facebook Marketplace when he was later found robbed and killed.

The victim's family reported Craig missing to authorities in Holmes County after they could not get into contact with him. Those investigating the case noted that the victim had a large amount of money on him and that his body was found with multiple gunshot wounds, per the report.

While one arrest has been made in relation to this case, authorities are still in search of another suspect.

See the Facebook post from Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers with more details on the suspect below.

According to the below Facebook post from WXXV 25, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Craig family which includes the victim's one-year-old son.

Where can I make a safe transaction?

Online marketplaces, such as Facebook, can be helpful to arrange exchanges. But, safety is the top priority when buying or selling goods with someone you do not know.

Luckily, many places have 'Safe Exchange Sites' where you can make exchanges while having the comfort of surveillance. Remember, if a buyer or seller isn't comfortable with making an exchange where surveillance is prevalent - it may be a red flag.