MLB’s Field of Dreams Game was Truly a Grand Slam

Undeniably beautiful aesthetics.

A classic movie. A walk-off.

A connection with history and the future of baseball. MLB's Field of Dreams game delivered.

If you missed it last night, a regular-season baseball game in August between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees was the top story in the world of sports.

Why?

Because it was played in a cornfield in Iowa, next to the original set of the 1989 film Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner. And the presentation was exemplary.

Legendary baseball player "Shoeless" Joe Jackson is the focal point of the book on which Field of Dreams is based on.

The ghost of Jackson plays baseball in the field Costner's character makes in the middle of his corn farm.

While Jackson represents some of the rich history of baseball, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson represents the bright future of the game.

Guess how the game ended?

Baseball's juxtaposition of embracing the ever-changing culture surrounding sports while fearing the change as it may take away from the game's rich history has become an issue for MLB.

Last night, the old and new came together for a grand slam of baseball paradise.

