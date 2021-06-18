Well, baserunning got the Blue Jays into a jam on Thursday as they got caught in a rare triple play against the Yankees.

Breakdown of the Triple Play

Yankees pitcher Michael King fields the short ball from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and throws for the out at first base

MLB via YouTube

DJ LeMahieu throws to second, then catches Marcus Semien in a run-down between third and home, with SS Gleyber Torres making the tag.

Finally, Bo Bichette who had been stranded between second and third makes the fateful decision to reach third, but a quick throw and tag (very close call) made for an exciting out number three.

MLB via YouTube

The Yankees ended up with the win and a record of 36-32. Check out the full rundown and exciting triple play below.

Next up for the Yankees is a night game in Oakland against the Athletics at 7:05 Friday, June 18th.