Morse Man Dies in Road Rage Incident Turned Violent (UPDATED)

UPDATE (June 6): 62-year-old Bobby Vincent of Morse is behind bars after an alleged road rage incident last week turned violent and left another Morse man - 69-year-old Henry Primeaux - dead.

According to a press release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, Vincent now faces one count of Manslaughter after he turned himself in on Monday afternoon. He sits in the Acadia Parish Jail on a bond set at $100,000.00.

mugshot from Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

____________________________________________________________________

Original Story (June 3): 69-year-old Henry Primeaux of Morse is dead and the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is now investigating an alleged road rage incident that turned into a deadly physical altercation.

Estherwood Police asked the Sheriff's Office to take over the investigation earlier this week. In a press release, Sheriff K.P. Gibson says his investigators are reviewing the information given to them by Estherwood PD and conducting their own investigation. After that, Sheriff Gibson says they will meet with the District Attorney's Office for a review.

We will provide more information as details become available.

10 Smallest Towns in Louisiana