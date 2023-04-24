Looking for a new home? We're always looking at the next step up, but sometimes there are steps that are just a little bit out of reach.

But, if you've got some spare change laying around, you might want to scrounge it up and take a look at this gorgeous house for sale in Greenbriar Estates.

This home, at 155 Shannon Rd. in Lafayette, is currently the most expensive home listing in Lafayette.

The real estate listing for this home, which is located at 155 Shannon Rd. in Lafayette, features a lot of beautiful architecture and plenty of features that make it an extremely desirable place to live - and the price tag is roughly $3.8 million.

Here's what the listing has to say about the home:

Tranquil, peaceful & inviting, perfectly describes this beautiful estate that is sure to take your breath away. Welcome home to a place where every detail has been considered w/ family and a love for entertaining in mind. Inside, walls of windows showcase spa like backyard with pool, hot tub and fountains, lighted landscaping & plenty of natural light complimenting architectural details by Al Jones.

155 Shannon Rd., Lafayette

The home also features a "luxurious primary suite w/ steam shower and two separate custom closets," according to the description. It has a formal study with a private half bathroom, a wine cellar, a game room/media room with a wet bar, and a glass cabinet to show off your prized possessions.

And, there is no top-priced home that would be complete without a stellar pool. This home sure doesn't disappoint, either, as it comes with covered porches, a grilling station, a cabana pool house, and a guesthouse.

This home is a 4-bed, 6-bath (two half-baths) home with a mix of brick, carpet, marble, and wood flooring. It's got a 3-car garage, completely covered, and other space in the driveway for guests to park.

With nearly 10,000 total square footage of space, this home could be yours for $3,795,000.