Here’s a Look at the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Lafayette, Louisiana
Looking for a new home? We're always looking at the next step up, but sometimes there are steps that are just a little bit out of reach.
But, if you've got some spare change laying around, you might want to scrounge it up and take a look at this gorgeous house for sale in Greenbriar Estates.
The real estate listing for this home, which is located at 155 Shannon Rd. in Lafayette, features a lot of beautiful architecture and plenty of features that make it an extremely desirable place to live - and the price tag is roughly $3.8 million.
Here's what the listing has to say about the home:
Tranquil, peaceful & inviting, perfectly describes this beautiful estate that is sure to take your breath away. Welcome home to a place where every detail has been considered w/ family and a love for entertaining in mind. Inside, walls of windows showcase spa like backyard with pool, hot tub and fountains, lighted landscaping & plenty of natural light complimenting architectural details by Al Jones.
155 Shannon Rd., Lafayette
The home also features a "luxurious primary suite w/ steam shower and two separate custom closets," according to the description. It has a formal study with a private half bathroom, a wine cellar, a game room/media room with a wet bar, and a glass cabinet to show off your prized possessions.
And, there is no top-priced home that would be complete without a stellar pool. This home sure doesn't disappoint, either, as it comes with covered porches, a grilling station, a cabana pool house, and a guesthouse.
This home is a 4-bed, 6-bath (two half-baths) home with a mix of brick, carpet, marble, and wood flooring. It's got a 3-car garage, completely covered, and other space in the driveway for guests to park.
With nearly 10,000 total square footage of space, this home could be yours for $3,795,000.