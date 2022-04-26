Have you ever dreamed about buying a multi-million-dollar home? You may not even have realized that we have some of those higher-priced homes right here in Lake Charles.

I was browsing through Zillow dreaming of maybe one day I may have one of these homes but after seeing the sticker price, I think I am good with my current house.

I found the most expensive home in Lake Charles currently up for sale. The asking price you ask? How about $2,550,000 million dollars?

I know you wondering, what would I get for that kind of cash? Well, the house comes with four bedrooms and four bedrooms. The home boasts 4306 square feet. It is located at 1211 Saint Joseph Avenue in Lake Charles, LA right off of Sallier Street.

According to the listing agent,

The house was decorated by Thomas Guy Interiors and has been nationally featured in the Wall Street Journal, Sotheby’s, Mansion Global as well as other publications.

Some of the unique features of the home include a boutique-style master bedroom with your personal coffee bar and an en-suite exercise room.

So you could live in a home featured worldwide right here in Lake Charles. Want to see inside the home? Check these pictures out.

So if you have a few million dollars to spend, you could live here and then invite me over for a swim and a cookout.