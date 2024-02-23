Ever walked into a place and felt like someone was watching you, but when you turn around, there's nobody there? Well, if you're up for a proper Texas meal with a side of the paranormal, there's a restaurant in Houston that might just be the spot for you.

An article from KSAT sparked the idea for me to find what some call the most haunted restaurant in the state. Ambrosia is a Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant that isn't known just for its delightful dishes.

LOOK: MOST HAUNTED RESTAURANT IN TEXAS WILL GIVE YOU CHILLS

From the moment you step in, you're met with a vibe that's a little out of the ordinary. There are lush tropical plants, iron lanterns, and beautiful fountains. But there's also something else in the air, an eerie feeling that's hard to shake off.

Staff at Ambrosia have reported some pretty spooky happenings. Imagine hearing your name whispered when no one else is there or seeing kitchen utensils move out of the corner of your eye. There's even a frozen margarita machine that has a mind of its own, turning on without a human touch.

However, Ambrosia is as much about the food experience as it is about the spooky stories. You'll find dishes like Tom Yum shishito peppers and tamarind salmon that'll have rave reviews.

If you're in Houston and looking for a dining experience that offers a bit of thrill beyond the plate, Ambrosia just might be your spot. Whether it's the food or the chance to dine with the supernatural, this restaurant has a story to tell.