The mother of former Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco has died. Lucille Fremin Babineaux lived to the age of 102.

According to officials, there will be a funeral service at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia Monday, September 26. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m.

Visitation has been scheduled for Sunday, September 25 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. A rosary will be said at 6 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.

According to her obituary, she was born in New Iberia in 1919. The young girl lived with her family on Avery Island until she was 13. The family moved to Burke, and at 16, the young woman graduated from Mt. Carmel Academy in New Iberia. Until her death, she was the longest-living alumnus of the school.

She had seven children after marrying the love of her life, L. Louis Babineaux. She is survived by her children Kenneth J. Babineaux, Baron P. Babineaux, Erroll C Babineaux, Yvette Babineaux, and Priscilla Babineaux Cadwell along with her son-in-law Raymond S Blanco, the husband of Kathleen Blanco.

Pallbearers for the services will be the following people:

Ray Blanco Jr

Billy Babineaux

Jamie Babineaux

Bart Babineaux

John William Cox IV

John Caldwell Jr.

Charlie Babineaux

Her honorary pallbearers will be the following individuals:

Baron Babineaux Jr.

Jeff Cox

Jay Caldwell

Brandon Caldwell

Babineaux leaves behind a large and devoted family of siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

According to Babineaux's obituary, instead of flowers, the family suggests that contributions can be made to the Ush One See Foundation in New Iberia or to the charity of your choice.

Babineaux will be entombed in the Holy Family Mausoleum.

